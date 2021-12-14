Editor’s note: This article originally ran in the Dec. 16, 1921, edition of the Bemidji Daily Pioneer, the day after the Bemidji State men’s basketball team played its first game in program history.





With a more experienced and heavier squad, the Bemidji State Teachers college won its first game of inter-scholastic basketball against the Kelliher high school quint at Kelliher Thursday evening by a score of 51 to 11. The Bemidji teachers had the advantage of weight and previous basketball experience, the majority of the squad being former high school players. Nevertheless the Kelliher aggregation put up a hard and game fight.

The Kelliher high school’s second team was also taken into camp by the Kelliher city team by a score of 6 to 2. These teams were evenly matched and put up an interesting contest. F. P. Wirth of the State Teachers college refereed this game, while John Durache of this city officiated at the college game.

The college’s next game will be played against Cass Lake high school at Cass Lake tomorrow night. Next Wednesday night the squad will travel to Walker to play the high school aggregation of that village.

The first game of the season to be played on the local floor will probably be one against the Fosston high school quint on January 4, although arrangements for this game are still pending.