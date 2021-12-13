BURNSVILLE – Bemidji State women’s basketball sophomore center Rachael Heittola was named the NSIC North Division Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 22 points twice in the past week.

The award is Heittola’s second of the season. The Belleville, Wis., native scored 22 in wins over Minnesota Crookston and Northern State as well as a team-high 15 points in a victory over Minnesota State Moorhead.

She averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists per game as the Beavers improved to 5-4 and 3-2 in the NSIC.

Heittola has now earned five player of the week honors. University of Sioux Falls freshman guard Megan Fannin was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week winner.

The Beavers close out the 2021 calendar year with road games against U-Mary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and Minot State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.