Jasmine Powell scored eight of her 19 points in the second quarter to help Minnesota take a 33-29 halftime lead, but Michigan’s all-America center Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half to lead the 13th-ranked Wolverines to a 73-61 victory in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Powell returned from an ankle injury that knocked her out of Monday’s loss to Nebraska to lead the Gophers in scoring and rebounding (eight), and Sara Scalia scored eight fourth-quarter points to finish with 13.

Minnesota (6-6, 0-2) finished with 21 turnovers and four assists. Michigan (10-1, 2-0) outrebounded the Gophers, 31-20.

Gophers forward Kadi Sissoko, who had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds in a 70-67 loss to the Cornhuskers, finished with three points and one rebound in 26 minutes, 30 seconds.

Minnesota is host to Ohio (4-2) on Wednesday at Williams Arena. The Bobcats will bring a four-game winning streak.



