BEMIDJI -- A day after a thrilling one-point win , there wasn’t much drama left to go around for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Saturday.

The Beavers rode a stress-free 25-point lead in the second half, which was plenty of cushion for a thorough 66-50 dismantling of Northern State at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (5-4, 3-2 NSIC) exploded with a 29-11 second quarter while riding the hot hand of Rachael Heittola. The sophomore center finished with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting, which included 18 in the first half.

Heittola drained a 3-pointer late in the first to hand the Beavers a 14-12 advantage after a quarter. Then in the second, BSU broke free from the Wolves (6-4, 3-2 NSIC) with a closing 13-0 run to carry a dominant 43-23 lead into halftime.

Bemidji State scored the first four points of the third quarter, too -- totalling a 17-0 run between halves -- and the difference on the scoreboard never slipped inside 20 until the closing moments of the already decided game.

The Beavers boasted a 58-33 lead after three quarters and finally a 66-50 showing by the finish.

Alongside Heittola’s 22 points, Sydney Zerr (12 points) and Trinity Yoder (10) hit double-digits for BSU, as well. Yoder also tallied seven assists, her third straight game with six-plus dimes.

Bemidji State will try to keep rolling against U-Mary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, in Bismarck, N.D.





Bemidji State 66, Northern State 50

NSU 12 11 10 17 -- 50

BSU 14 29 15 8 -- 66

NORTHERN STATE (6-4, 3-2 NSIC) -- Roe 11, Hilgemann 9, Johnson 7, Fillipi 6, Rogers 6, Oliverson 4, Tellis 4, Garvey 2, Mekash 1. Totals: 21-65 FGs, 1-13 3-pt. FGs, 7-12 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (5-4, 3-2 NSIC) -- Heittola 22, Zerr 12, Yoder 10, Vold 8, Bachmann 3, Schires 3, Majewski 2, Swanson 2, Wenner 2, Wolhowe 2. Totals: 26-56 FGs, 8-23 3-pt. FGs, 6-10 FTs.