BEMIDJI -- Hidden under cobwebs in a niche corner of the rule book, a long-dormant law awoke. And it took the wind out of the sails of the Bemidji State men’s basketball team.

Mohamed Kone was all alone -- ready to throw down a momentum-seizing breakaway dunk against Northern State on Saturday at the BSU Gymnasium. But as he slammed it down, the ball got caught in the netting and popped back out into play.

No points. No momentum.

“They said the net popped it out. And I guess that’s the rule,” head coach Mike Boschee said. “I’m not sure what happened on that one. … It’s unbelievable.”

The would-be dunk could have gotten the score within four late in the first half. NSU instead built a nine-point lead that exploded into an 83-68 win.

“It should have been a four-point game,” Boschee said. “But we don’t get that, and they… hit a three at the buzzer. So instead of being down four at half, you’re down nine. That’s a big momentum swing.”

According to the NCAA rulebook, “a goal is made when a live ball… enters the basket from above and remains in or passes through the basket.” And by definition, the “basket” includes both the rim and the netting.

The officials correctly administered the seldom-used rule without skipping a beat, but it left the Beavers begging for an explanation -- both on the ruling and how they could be so unlucky on such a fluke.

“I guess if the net forces the ball out through the rim, then it’s no basket,” sophomore Dalton Albrecht said. “It’s tough because that’s two points, and it would have made a big difference in the halftime score. And the three we let up, those two mistakes would have definitely helped us out in the score.”

The Wolves (9-4, 3-2 NSIC) carried a 41-32 edge into halftime and added to it in a hurry. They came out hot and made it a 16-point game in a blink.

The difference ballooned to 20 at 69-49, yet Travis Bianco made a late push for Bemidji State (4-5, 1-4 NSIC). He drained back-to-back threes and then soared to the rim for a dunk, good for a personal 8-0 run.

Albrecht brought the score within 72-62 on a putback with 6:40 to go, but the Wolves never allowed their lead to slip back under 10 the rest of the way.

“They make it tough,” Boschee said of coming back against NSU. “Our strength is normally going to be our inside game. If our inside game isn’t very good, we’re going to struggle. And when you throw 20 turnovers on that, it makes it almost impossible.”

Bianco finished with a team-high 21 points for BSU alongside 13 from Albrecht, but it wasn’t enough to counter a game-high 23 from Northern State’s Jacksen Moni.

“They made it pretty difficult,” Albrecht said. “They obviously have a good coach and a good team, too. We just have to keep fighting and do the little things right.”

The Beavers have one more road trip before Christmas break, starting with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against U-Mary on Friday, Dec. 17, in Bismarck, N.D.





Northern State 83, Bemidji State 68

NSU 41 42 -- 83

BSU 32 36 -- 68

NORTHERN STATE (9-4, 3-2 NSIC) -- Moni 23, Masten 13, Reede 12, Belka 9, Walton-Blanden 9, Busch 8, Bergan 7, Longstreet 2. Totals: 30-62 FGs, 16-39 3-pt. FGs, 7-7 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (4-5, 1-4 NSIC) -- Bianco 21, Albrecht 13, Behrendt 9, Sutherland 8, Thompson 6, Landwehr 4, Ewefada 3, Kone 2, Olson 2. Totals: 22-49 FGs, 8-20 3-pt. FGs, 16-19 FTs.