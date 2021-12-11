ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School boys basketball team lost an overtime heartbreaker to St. Cloud Apollo on Friday in St. Cloud, as Apollo freshman Azayah Washington dropped in a two-point buzzer beater to defeat the Lumberjacks 77-76 in the extra session.

The two teams were tied at 69 at the end of regulation. Bemidji led 35-30 after the first half, but Apollo closed the gap in the second, outscoring the Lumberjacks 39-34 to force OT.

The Eagles won the extra session 8-7 to take home the victory.

Ethan Biehn led the Jacks with 19 points, with Gavin Luksik contributing 17 and Isaac Severts 13.

Washington finished with 19 points to lead Apollo. Thomas Diew added 17, Tate Watkins 14, Jikany Deang 11 and Jamari Abston 10.

BHS (1-2) returns to the court against Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the BHS Gymnasium.





St. Cloud Apollo 77, Bemidji 76 (OT)

BHS 35 34 7 – 76

SCA 30 39 8 – 77

BEMIDJI (1-2) – Biehn 19, G. Luksik 17, Severts 13, Branham 7, Clusiau 6, Vincent 6, Wilson 6, Lish 2.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (1-1) – Washington 19, Diew 17, Watkins 14, Deang 11, Abston 10, Hansen 6.