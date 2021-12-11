ZIMMERMAN – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday in Zimmerman, defeating the Thunder 69-58 behind a career-high 28 points from senior guard Jackie Johnson.

Johnson paced the Jacks with her 28, while Jody Pemberton added 14 points and Kate Hildenbrand 11. Beth Bolte added four points and eight rebounds, with Hildenbrand contributing seven boards (five offensive) and Johnson dishing five assists.

The Lumberjacks had balanced scoring, with 35 points in the first half and 34 in the second. Eight players scored for Bemidji.

Zimmerman netted 37 points in the first half to take the halftime lead, but the Jacks’ defense stiffened in the second and held the Thunder to just 21.

BHS (1-2) next faces Detroit Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Detroit Lakes.





Bemidji 69, Zimmerman 58

BHS 35 34 – 69

ZIM 37 21 – 58

BEMIDJI (1-2) -- Johnson 28, Pemberton 14, Hildenbrand 11, M. Bieber 7, Bolte 4, G. Bieber 2, Peterson 2, Milbrandt 1.

ZIMMERMAN (2-3) -- Paulsen 17, Kuker 13, McEachern 12, Rivers 7, A. Larson 3, Haas 2, S. Larson 2, Rowley 2.