BEMIDJI -- When 6-foot-2 center Rachael Heittola came rumbling down the court for a one-on-four fast break Friday night, one thing was on her mind.

“Rachael, don’t get a charge,” she said. “I knew I had to drive, fake them out, go up and try to draw that foul.”

Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille had the same thing pop into her head.

“Do not get a charge,” DeVille said. “I love it, but that’s all I was thinking.”

Heittola followed the directions to a T, and with 34.4 seconds left, she sank both free throws. The final swish served as the go-ahead point, and the Beavers never surrendered the lead for a 69-68 comeback win over Minnesota State Moorhead in the BSU Gymnasium.

“We just have a fighting mentality that never stops,” Heittola said. “We can dig ourselves a hole -- we’d rather not -- but we always find a way to come back from it.”

Bemidji State trailed by as many as 11 points with 12 minutes to go. The deficit held at 65-61 into the final 60 seconds, but then the Beavers took over.

First, Sydney Zerr drained a clutch 3-pointer to bring the game within one. Then on the defensive end, Trinity Yoder deflected a pass for a steal that turned into Heittola’s fast break. After another defensive stand, Maddie Schires added two more free throws, and finally Coley Rezabek drained one of two for an 8-0 run in the clutch.

“If we need a three, I’ve got three or four kids we can go to,” DeVille said. “If we need to go downhill, I’ve got a couple kids who can do that. And, not to mention, we have one of the best posts in the league. There’s no reason we just roll over and die because we’re just too talented.”

The game reached a critical juncture deep into the third quarter. Although BSU (4-4, 2-2 NSIC) had trimmed the deficit to three, MSUM (2-6, 1-3 NSIC) ran off on a 7-0 run and soon stretched the lead to 53-42. Timeout Bemidji State.

But out of the break, Schires hit a big-time 3-pointer that rejuvenated the Beavers. Soon after, Brooklyn Bachmann sparked an 8-0 run with the first five points, and Claire Wolhowe’s triple was the final blow -- helping bring things within 57-53 by the end of the frame.

“Honestly, we all came together and said, ‘We’ve got this. We can do this,’” Heittola said. “It’s all a matter of converting at the end. We did it when it mattered.”

Bemidji State had a 38-30 deficit at halftime, but an “identity check” in the locker room helped right the ship.

“(We needed) more grit, more toughness,” DeVille said. “In that second half, we showed it. We still had lapses, of course. We got down again. But we just fight back and claw back, and I appreciate that.”

Heittola and Bachmann shared the team lead with 15 points apiece. Schires added 11 off the bench, while Zerr finished with nine.

Natalie Jens paced Minnesota State Moorhead with a game-high 16 points.

The Beavers only played 1:43 of the game with the lead, but that was enough on Friday.

“It’s so much fun. It’s chess,” DeVille said of nail-biting wins. “You’re just playing back and forth. Timeout, what are they going to run, what are we going to run? It’s fun to see our women execute.”

Bemidji State closes out the weekend at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, against Northern State back inside the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 69, MSU Moorhead 68

MSUM 19 19 19 11 -- 68

BSU 11 19 23 16 -- 69

MSU MOORHEAD (2-6, 1-3 NSIC) -- Jens 16, Boom 14, Steichen 12, McKeever 8, Thompson 8, Loiland 6, Thuringer 4. Totals: 26-64 FGs, 3-12 3-pt. FGs, 13-14 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (4-4, 2-2 NSIC) -- Bachmann 15, Heittola 15, Schires 11, Zerr 9, Yoder 6, Rezabek 4, Vold 4, Wolhowe 3, Swanson 2. Totals: 22-48 FGs, 12-25 3-pt. FGs, 13-19 FTs.