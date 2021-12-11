BEMIDJI -- Despite a tight first half, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday night. The Dragons took off after halftime to secure a 68-53 win inside the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (4-4, 1-3 NSIC) had a lead as late as 23-21 off an 11-2 run, including seven straight from Travis Bianco, but MSUM (7-6, 2-2 NSIC) recovered and still carried a 31-27 advantage into halftime.

The deficit spiraled into double digits within six minutes of second-half play. Minnesota State Moorhead used an 11-0 burst to jump ahead 47-33.

Although BSU clawed within 60-53 on a Mohamed Kone 3-pointer in the closing minutes, the Dragons shut the door on any comeback inklings with an 8-0 run to end the night.

Bianco finished with 14 points for the Beavers, but he was Bemidji State’s only player to reach double figures. Tyler Behrendt and Derek Thompson followed with eight points apiece.

Gavin Baumgartner (16 points) and Lorenzo McGhee (12) paced the victors in scoring.

Bemidji State returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, against Northern State at the BSU Gymnasium.





MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 53

MSUM 31 37 -- 68

BSU 27 26 -- 53

MSU MOORHEAD (7-6, 2-2 NSIC) -- Baumgartner 16, McGhee 12, Stanley-Williams 9, Zimmer 8, Sem 6, Irsfeld 5, Kueth 4, Beeninga 3, Kaiser 3, Bergh 2. Totals: 26-57 FGs, 5-19 3-pt. FGs, 11-12 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (4-4, 1-3 NSIC) -- Bianco 14, Behrendt 8, Thompson 8, Kone 7, Ewefada 6, Albrecht 4, Landwehr 4, Sutherland 2. Totals: 23-61 FGs, 4-17 3-pt. FGs, 3-3 FTs.