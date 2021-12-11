The quarantines and closures of the pandemic hijacked a lot of routines and relationships over the past two years. Everyone has endured that, but for Jamison and Amaya Battle, the disruptions actually brought the siblings closer together.

With gyms closed and bubbles formed, Jamison and his younger half-sister would play basketball together on a fiberglass hoop at Brookview Park in Golden Valley.

Jamison was home from Washington, D.C, where he played forward at George Washington, while Amaya was a rising guard at Hopkins High School. They’ve always had a bond, but it grew tighter during COVID.

“It was something that little sister looked forward to from big brother,” said their father, Terrell Battle. “They would be on each other about stuff. Jamison would talk trash to her because he never lets her win.”

While Jamison might have been hard on Amaya, he also gave her college drills to work on fundamentals and encouraged her along he way. “It helped both of them,” Terrell said. “It was, ‘OK, my brother actually really does love me.’ And the same for him, as well.”

Jamison transferred home to the Gophers before this season, and the 6-foot-7 wing is the team’s leading scorer (17.8 points per game) going into Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Michigan. At 5-foot-11, Amaya is lighting it up at Hopkins, one-fourth of Minnesota’s homegrown, Top 10 recruiting class for 2022.

The sibling bond was vital when Amaya’s mother and Jamison’s stepmom, Stephanie Battle, died suddenly on Oct. 26. With Jamison back at the U, it also helped Terrell.

“It’s been great,” Terrell said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot closer during this period. It has fortified the need for family.”

Miami or Minnesota?

When Jamison entered the transfer portal in March, Gophers head coach Ben Johnson was one of the first coaches to reach out. But at that time, he was an assistant at Xavier.

When Johnson was hired at Minnesota a few weeks later, he again reached out to Battle. They had known each other from when Battle was being recruited out of at DeLaSalle High School and Johnson was an assistant under Richard Pitino. When no offer came, chose George Washington. There, he specialized as a 3-point shooter as a freshman, hoisting more than seven attempts a game. As a sophomore, he became a more versatile scorer and saw his average jump from 11.8 to 17.3 points.

When he entered the portal, many schools reached out, but it came down to Minnesota and Miami (Fla.).

“There were days where I’d say, ‘I really like Miami today.’ The next day would be, ‘I really like Minnesota.’ It’s hard to not play at home,” Battle recalled. “There was a few-day stretch where Minnesota was stuck in my head. That was when I knew the time was right to commit.”

Battle has been an indispensable piece for a remade Gophers team this season. Besides scoring, he is U’s leading rebounder (6.4 per game) and almost never leaves the floor, leading the team in minutes played (38.4 a game). He has two more seasons of eligibility beyond 2021-22.

In the Big Ten opener Wednesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had Battle at the top of the scouting report. “He gets 17 (points), but they were a well-earned 17,” Izzo said after the Spartans’ 75-67 win at Williams Arena.

Battle has gotten more attention as the season has progressed. “He knows he’s going to be on the head of scouting reports,” Johnson said. “That is what all good players have to face. We’ll find ways to tweak it a little bit to get him different options offensively. But I think he competed on the defensive end, too. He competes, man, and he wants it.”

Battle said in his first two years in the Atlantic 10 Conference he was “picked on” at the defensive end, and he has worked on building muscle, losing weight and increasing his foot speed. He grew up with his mother, Darcy Goede, in Robbinsdale, and Stephanie also helped Jamison with his diet over the past few years.

“She was important in my life and when I went there, she was like a mom to me,” he said. “Even though I wasn’t her own son, she took care of me like I was.”

'Happy to play'

Days after Stephanie Battle’s memorial service, Amaya Battle called Hopkins coach Tara Sparks to say she would play for the Royals in fall league games that weekend.

When Amaya sat down for a pregame film session, she told Sparks and teammates, “I’m just so happy I can play.”

Battle is a do-it-all guard widely considered to be a Top 40 recruit in the nation. She set the pace in a blowout win over Eastview on Thursday. When she took a breather, she showed her enthusiasm by being the first one off the bench to celebrate when a teammate made a 3-pointer, or first to give high-fives going into a timeout.

“That is another extension of your family. You go through a lot of things with them,” Amaya said. “With my mom passing, all my teammates have had my back, so I just want to have theirs like they have mine.”

Jamison, who is often in the crowd for Hopkins games this season, wants to take a tough-love approach with his kid sister, but showed a pretty big crack in that during an interview earlier this week.

“I don’t admit it to her, but (last weekend) she played probably one of the best games I’ve seen her play,” Jamison said. “I was really hyped about that. I was really hyped to see how she’s grown.”

Battle accepted a scholarship offer from Minnesota’s Lindsay Whalen along with Wayzata’s Mara Braun, Chaska’s Mallory Hayer and Eden Prairie’s Nia Holloway to form what is considered a Top 10 recruiting class in the nation. They are close friends and want to be trailblazers at the U.

For Battle, it’s also personal. “My mom always wanted me to be a Gopher since I was young, so it would be fulfilling her dream or her wish,” she said.

Stephanie attended the U and Amaya wants to honor her legacy. “I just want to make her proud by being a strong black woman,” Amaya said. “And going to the U, I want to do some big things there.”

More than basketball

Jamison’s mother, Darcy Goede, placed an importance on him doing more than just play basketball, leading Jamison to be a “pretty good” saxophone player.

“They need to be well-rounded,” said Terrell, who played guard at Winston-Salem State from 1988-92 and is a general manager at Life Time Fitness.

Jamison is interested in the business, analytics and broadcasting side of sports, while Amaya, who is fluent in Spanish, wants to study psychology and focus on the mental health of athletes.

“They both aren’t engulfed by basketball alone,” Terrell said “They are conscious about being other things and doing other things.”

As they figure their next steps in life, Jamison and Amaya will have each other within Athletes Village and around Dinkytown.

“It will be cool,” Amaya said. “I will have my big brother there, so he will show me the way. He will kind of take care of me. We’ve never gone to the same school, so I think it will be kind of funny. It definitely means a lot to have family near.”