5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Minnesota fell to Michigan State on Wednesday, 75-67, despite having 17 assists and turning the ball over just three times. That was the third-best assists-to-turnover in a single game by any Division I team versus a Division I opponent this season.

D-I, Highest Assists-To-Turnover Ratio in Single Game – 2021-22

(Games versus D-I Opponents Only)

Duke vs. Citadel 11/22/2021 8.33

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Santa Clara 12/07/2021 8.33

Minnesota vs Michigan St. 12/08/2021 5.67 (17/3)

UMBC vs. Columbia 12/01/2021 5.33

Evansville vs. SE Missouri St. 12/08/2021 4.50

It was the Gophers’ second-best assists-to-turnovers mark in a single game this century (8.00, 32/4, versus Niagara on November 15, 2017).

Additional team and player notes

Eric Curry led all scorers on Wednesday with a career-high 18 points. It was Curry’s first time leading the Gophers in scoring (including ties). Since Curry’s freshman year at Minnesota, 2016-17, 18 other players have led the Gophers in scoring (including ties).

Minnesota had a season-high nine second-chance points against Michigan State. However, the Gophers still rank second to last in Division I this season in second-chance points per game with 4.9, ahead of only Colorado State (4.4).

Minnesota faced Michigan twice last season, suffering a 25-point defeat in Ann Arbor and notching an 18-point win at home. The Gophers have now lost seven straight road games against Michigan, but the five losses prior to last season came by a total of 25 points.

Michigan is unranked in the AP Poll after starting the season at No. 6. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back wins which saw them average 50% percent from 3-point range. Michigan shot 25.6% from beyond the arc over its previous five games (2-3 record).

Sophomore Hunter Dickinson is shooting 59.4% from the floor over the past two seasons, sixth best in Division I (minimum 300 attempts). Dickinson averaged 18.5 points per game while shooting 80% (16/20) in two games against Minnesota last season.

