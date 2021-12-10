BEMIDJI -- Just the words “finals week” can make any college student shudder. Add the responsibilities of collegiate sports, and there’s a lot on student-athletes’ plates this time of semester.

“When you’re not playing basketball, you’re studying. It’s kind of a brutal week in school (and) practice,” said Bemidji State women’s basketball senior Brooklyn Bachmann. “… A lot of the girls on our team are pretty smart, so they’re not too worried about finals. But it is kind of scary, too.”

BSU’s finals week began on Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 15. Right in the middle of that is two conference games for the Beavers.

“College is heavy, right?” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “It’s busy all the time, and now you put another facet in with finals. Every year, you can kind of feel it.”

The solution for BSU is to simplify and minimize.

“We try to limit things for them, not exhaust them any more or put more pressure on them,” DeVille said. “We simplify things, take a day off, watch film, let their bodies and their minds rest a little bit. We’ll be prepared for the games, as well. … We’re just being really respectful of the fact that they’re stressed out right now.”

Bachmann is a three-time member of the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, the Northern Sun’s highest academic honor. And thanks to the legwork she’s put in already, this finals season is more of a breeze.

“Obviously going from high school to college is a little bit of a change, but once you finish your first semester, you kind of get in a rhythm,” Bachmann said. “This year, it’s pretty nice for me actually. Our grad school is all online. I have one final… but I’ve been done for a couple weeks now. It’s very stress-free for me. I feel like I’m getting senioritis though.”

That’s the kind of atmosphere the coaching staff hopes to create amid the chaos of semester’s end. They recognize that it’s a trying time for their student-athletes.

“It’s still a lot,” DeVille said. “We try to help them out as much as possible, but they’re still feeling it. We keep encouraging them, making their schedules as easy as possible and not drowning them. But it’s still heavy.”

Division II doesn’t have a one-and-done kind of culture like the top blue bloods of the Division I men. The “real world” most often comes after college, not the WNBA or NBA. So even though the Beavers are passionate about hoops, the education side is a valuable reward rather than a necessary evil.

“Being a student is a really big deal to most girls on our team,” Bachmann said. “A lot of people are trying to push to go to grad school. I’m in that step right now. … While it is grueling and it is hard, it’s also really exciting for the future.”

In between final exams and thesis papers, Bemidji State will take the court against Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State this weekend. They’ll host MSUM at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and then NSU at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, both at the BSU Gymnasium.