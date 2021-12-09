The second half of Wednesday’s loss to Utah opened with Anthony Edwards missing at the rim on a shot contested by Rudy Gobert. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed the rebound and missed from point-blank range without an opposing defender in his sight.

Utah then grabbed possession, and Bojan Bogdanovic buried one of the Jazz’s 25 3-pointers on the other end.

Such was the story of Minnesota’s loss Wednesday, and recent offensive struggles in general. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted that four missed layups and a turnover in the opening minutes of the third quarter Wednesday opened the door for Utah to pull away.

“Those empty possessions put 10 points in the game. They were all highly makeable baskets,” Finch said. “There were a couple that Gobert affected for sure, but they were just highly makeable misses that missed in and around the rim.”

These struggles aren’t new for Minnesota. The Wolves are averaging the fourth-most field goal attempts within five feet in the NBA this season (30.7) but are making just 58.6 percent of those looks — fifth-worst in the League. Over their last two games, losses to Atlanta and Utah, the Wolves are a combined 39 for 88 on attempts in the paint (44 percent).

In contrast, Atlanta and Utah shot a combined 49 percent from 3-point range in those games.

You cannot win with that math.

A number of those made triples from opponents are a product of Minnesota’s close-range misses on the other end.

“Any missed layup is similar to a turnover,” Wolves guard Patrick Beverley noted, and Minnesota turns the ball over enough as is. The Wolves can’t be starting fast breaks for its opponents with missed shots, as well.

“That’s just focus in my opinion,” Wolves wing Taurean Prince said. “We’ve been making layups and floaters and paint shots since we were kiddos. So, I feel like that’s just a focus mentality and coming in ready. Practicing shots you know you’re getting and being ready to put them through the hoop.”

Atlanta and Utah do possess legitimate shot blockers in Clint Capela and Gobert, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. His mere presence can wreak havoc in the paint.

“I think he was in people’s heads. He wasn’t even blocking shots, I don’t think. People were just going to the rim and they were like, ‘Oh they got Rudy Gobert,’ ” Edwards said. “I’m telling them, ‘Bruh he’s the same as anybody else.’ … He don’t put no fear in my heart.”

Yet Edwards himself took just four shots in the paint Wednesday and only made one, a breakaway transition dunk off a steal in the game’s opening minutes.

All of the Wolves players, Towns included, have had issues finishing inside this year. Perhaps it’s focus, maybe it’s physicality. Whatever the case, it will be difficult for Minnesota to correct its offensive issues until it starts making bunnies.

The lane won’t exactly open Friday against Cleveland. The Cavaliers possess a pair of shot blockers in impressive rookie Evan Mobley — who is averaging two blocked shots per game — and Jarrett Allen.

Yet Minnesota needs to find a way.

“Big boy basketball. We’re not finishing like big boys finish around the rim,” Finch said. “We’re going in there finishing soft, and we’ve got to be better finishing — take the hits, get the ball to the glass and make the easy baskets … through contact with strength.”