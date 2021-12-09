The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team trailed Michigan State by double-digits at halftime and for most of the second half on Wednesday, but when Minnesota made a run, the best crowd of the season at Williams Arena showed its appreciation.

Sean Sutherlin’s steal and dunk cut the No. 19 Spartans lead to 64-55 with four minutes left, and the announced crowd of 11,178 reached its loudest decibel level.

“I really believe our fans understand good basketball,” Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said after a 75-67 loss. “I think when our guys give effort and play the right way, or play good basketball, people appreciate that, especially our fan base.

“That is something that we always try to do. We are going to play hard for all 40 minutes and we are going to try to fight and compete.”

While Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t appreciate how his team closed its victory, the dean of Big Ten coaches, now in his 27th season, recognized the work of one of the league’s rookies.

“I’m happy to say for the Big Ten and for Minnesota that I think you’ve got the right guy here,” Izzo said. “… There is no quit in his team. We had them down, and they came back. They have been playing so good.”

One of the elements of that has impressed Izzo is what Johnson has done with a nearly complete roster overhaul.

“I know what it’s like to be a first-year head coach; to do that in the Big Ten is not easy,” said Izzo, who went 16-16 in his first season East Lansing. “Then to put all that together and then think that you lost your whole team and you’ve got to have these transfers in there. They’ve done a hell of a job, but that is very difficult. I don’t know anyone that is putting together five and six of them like he has.”

Izzo has coached more than 900 games; Johnson has yet to coach in nine.

But the grizzled vet has been impressed with the newcomer’s decisions, including some of the calls Johnson made to pull out road wins at Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. Added to that list was how Johnson approached Wednesday’s game: Minnesota was averaging only 5.2 offensive rebounds a game and has not been crashing the glass.

Instead, recognizing his team’s lack of size and depth, Johnson has the Gophers focused on getting back on defense.

“That is probably a good philosophy when you don’t have depth,” Izzo said. “You can’t get guys in foul trouble, you don’t want guys running. I think that was another brilliant coaching move to get guys going back. We didn’t get many breakaway buckets (Wednesday) like we have this year.”

Izzo has thrown bouquets of praise to previous Minnesota coaches. He was close friends with the late Flip Saunders and a booster of his son, Gophers alum Ryan Saunders, during his time with the Timberwolves. Izzo was also complimentary of Johnson’s predecessor, Richard Pitino.

Izzo was more willing to do so on Wednesday because, of course, they were leaving with a victory in the conference opener. He has also been able to come into Minnesota and sign its best player in the 2022 recruiting class, Cretin-Derham Hall guard Tre Holloman.

Yet Johnson has been appreciative of what Izzo has been willing to share about the profession, including Johnson asking Izzo questions at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis.

“I can’t thank him enough for being a sounding board, a guy that is a hall of famer,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t have to do that to a guy who is a new kid on the block, but he’s been great. I know we will stay in touch.”

Minnesota has its Big Ten road opener at Michigan (6-3, 1-0) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; it’s a stacked Wolverines squad which destroyed Nebraska, 102-67, on Tuesday.

Pre- and postgame Izzo and Johnson greeted each other at half court at The Barn and briefly chatted. Johnson said there were some words of wisdom but wanted to keep details private. Izzo shared a bit.

“The road doesn’t get any easier, as I told Ben,” he said. “In this league, there is never a night off.”

But, Izzo added, “They are going to win some games.”