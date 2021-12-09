Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to five straight with a 136-104 road win Wednesday over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points, Jordan Clarkson fired in 18 off the bench, and Rudy Gobert contributed a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Mitchell has scored 30-plus points in four straight games, a career high.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 18 and Patrick Beverely chipped in 16.

The Jazz outscored the Timberwolves 76-45 in the second half to hand Minnesota its fourth loss in a row. Utah drained 25 of 54 3-pointers, led by Clarkson (six), Mitchell (five) and Bogdanovic (four).

The Jazz seized control in the third quarter after a tight first half.

Mike Conley broke a 65-65 tie with a 3-pointer, sparking a 14-2 Utah run. The Jazz closed the quarter strong for a 95-81 lead heading into the final period.

Towns powered the Timberwolves back within eight after the Jazz took their largest lead, 97-81. But Utah responded with an 8-1 run to go ahead 107-92.

Minnesota took a timeout at that point, but it just got worse for the home team as Utah exploded for a 14-0 run to turn it into a rout.

The Jazz held a one-point lead after a back-and-forth first quarter and then again at halftime. But there were some wide momentum swings getting to that 60-59 lead at the break.

Clarkson hit two 3s during a 10-3 push for the Jazz, which put them up 49-39.

The Timberwolves then took advantage of a four-minute drought for Utah. Anthony Edwards drained a pair of deep shots and Naz Reid scored four as Minnesota cranked out a 12-0 run to regain the lead, 51-49.

Bogdanovic then went on a personal 7-0 run to put Utah back up by four. After Minnesota responded with a 6-1 spurt, Mitchell hit a shot with 13.4 remaining to end a wild quarter.

Jazz backup center Hassan Whiteside missed his second straight game with a glute contusion.