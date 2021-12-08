SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School basketball team struggled to stop Mason Lund and Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night in Sartell, chasing the lead for nearly the full 36 minutes in a 69-62 loss.

Isaac Severts led the Lumberjacks with 27 points one game after delivering multiple highlight-reel dunks in a 31-point performance to start the season on Saturday. Lund countered with 26 of his own on Tuesday.

Severts scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, which the Jacks won 37-32. But they could not sustain that level through some turnovers and foul trouble in the first half, which made the difference.

The Jacks trailed 37-25 after 18 minutes and could not offset the double-digit deficit in the second half.

Ethan Biehn contributed 19 points for Bemidji, but it wasn’t enough to counter 15 from Evan Templin and 14 from Logan Clark.

BHS returns to the court at St. Cloud Apollo at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.





Sartell St. Stephen 69, Bemidji 62

BHS 25 37 -- 62

SSS 37 32 -- 69

BEMIDJI (1-1) -- Severts 27, Biehn 19, Wilson 8, G. Luksik 6, Branham 5, Lish 3, Vincent 2.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (2-0) -- Lund 26, Templin 15, Clark 14, Knutson 8, A. Mahowald 6.