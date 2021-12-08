GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team lost 52-39 to Grand Rapids on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, coming up short despite trailing just 21-20 at the half.

The second half made the difference, as GR totaled 31 points while holding the Lumberjacks to just 19.

The Thunderhawks were led by Taryn Hamling, who scored 27 points to lead all scorers and more than double the point total of any Bemidji player.

Hamling received help from Jessika Lofstrom, who poured in 18 points for GR (4-1).

Jackie Johnson led Bemidji with 12 points, with Beth Bolte scoring seven and Kate Hildenbrand six.

The Jacks (0-2) return to the court at Zimmerman at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.





Grand Rapids 52, Bemidji 39

BHS 20 19 -- 39

GR 21 31 -- 52

BEMIDJI (0-2) -- Johnson 12, Bolte 7, Hildenbrand 6, M. Bieber 4, Milbrandt 4, Pemberton 3, Peterson 2, G. Bieber 1.

GRAND RAPIDS (4-1) -- Hamling 27, Lofstrom 18, Griffen 2, Jamlgaard 2, LaPlant 2, Scherping 1.