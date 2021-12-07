8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Minnesota defeated Mississippi State, 81-76, on Sunday. Over the last four seasons, the Gophers have not lost when scoring 80+ points and their 27 wins are tied for fourth-most among Division I teams undefeated in such games.

All Div. I, Best Record when Scoring 80+ Points - Since 2018-19

Drake 32-0

Villanova 31-0

Houston 30-0

Minnesota 27-0

UC Irvine 27-0

Additional team and player notes

Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Sunday’s win, bringing him to 125 points through his first seven games at Minnesota. In the past 25 years, only two players have scored as many points through seven games with the Gophers (Kris Humphries, 171 and Vincent Grier, 135).

Eylijah Stephens (2.0 3-pointers per game, 45.2%) and Payton Willis (2.7 3-pointers per game, 44.2%) are one of two major conference duos this season both making 2.0+ threes per game on 44.0+% shooting from behind the arc (UCLA, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard).

Minnesota played Michigan State once in 2020-21, an 81-56 home win over the Spartans. That was the Gophers’ largest home win over Michigan State in program history and tied for the largest win in any location (68-43 on Jan. 4, 1997; later vacated by Minnesota).

