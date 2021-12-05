ST. CLOUD -- Points were at a painfully high premium for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team on Saturday.

The Beavers scored just 11 points in the first half, falling behind St. Cloud State from the jump in a 69-51 loss in St. Cloud.

Brooklyn Bachmann and Claire Wolhowe made BSU’s only field goals of a five-point first quarter. Bachmann produced a layup early in the second, which served as Bemidji State’s lone make until Taylor Vold and Trinity Yoder added layups in the final minute of the half.

The damage was done. The Huskies (5-1, 3-0 NSIC) led 17-5 after the first quarter and 33-7 before Vold’s score late in the second frame.

The Beavers’ offensive drought allowed SCSU to go on separate runs of 8-0, 7-0 and 13-0 in the first 20 minutes.

BSU’s offense came alive in the second half. Bemidji State outscored St. Cloud State 14-11 in the third quarter and then 26-23 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to undo the hardships of the first half.

Sydney Zerr finished with 13 points for Bemidji State -- all after halftime -- to lead the team. Yoder added nine, but no one else had more than six.

Brehna Evans led the SCSU effort with a game-high 17 points.

The Beavers drop to 2-4 overall (0-2 NSIC) and will stay on the road for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Minnesota Crookston.





St. Cloud State 69, Bemidji State 51

BSU 5 6 14 26 -- 51

SCSU 17 18 11 23 -- 69

BEMIDJI STATE (2-4, 0-2 NSIC) -- Zerr 13, Yoder 9, Bachmann 6, Pogatchnik 4, Rezabek 4, Swanson 4, Heittola 3, Schires 3, Wolhowe 3, Vold 2. Totals: 20-51 FGs, 5-19 3-pt. FGs, 6-8 FTs.

ST. CLOUD STATE (5-1, 3-0 NSIC) -- Evans 17, T. Wortz 13, Kilboten 10, Navratil 10, Theis 5, Peterson 4, E. Wortz 4, Peschel 3, Henning 3. Totals: 28-59 FGs, 4-10 3-pt. FGs, 9-12 FTs.