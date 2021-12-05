ST. CLOUD -- Derek Thompson arose from an early season slumber on Saturday afternoon, breaking out with 33 points in the Bemidji State men’s basketball team’s 97-83 win at St. Cloud State.

Thompson had his first double-digit performance of the season, which also elevated him into sixth place among BSU’s all-time leading scorers. Thompson now has 1,359 career points, just two shy of Scott Kramer and a top-five spot.

The game itself went back and forth early, but the Beavers (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) took control when Gare Ewefada’s dunk sparked a 16-4 run that brought on a 40-29 lead. Mohamed Kone ended the surge with a dunk of his own, and Ewefada added one more slam before BSU went into halftime ahead 56-41.

Try as they might, the Huskies (4-5, 1-2 NSIC) never slimmed their deficit under 10 points in the second half. It did come as close as 82-72 with five minutes left, but Thompson answered with a 3-pointer that started an ensuing 9-1 run from Bemidji State to put the game to bed.

Thompson wasn’t the only one to light up the scoreboard. Kone (16 points), Ewefada (14) and Tyler Behrendt (11) all hit double figures, leading the Beavers to their first conference win of the season.

All five SCSU starters hit double-digits, led by 24 from Anthony Roberts, but BSU had a 25-6 advantage in points off the bench.

Bemidji State will next host Minnesota State Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 97, St. Cloud State 83

BSU 56 41 -- 97

SCSU 41 42 -- 83

BEMIDJI STATE (4-3, 1-2 NSIC) -- Thompson 33, Kone 16, Ewefada 14, Behrendt 11, Albrecht 9, Sutherland 8, Bianco 4, Landwehr 2. Totals: 39-64 FGs, 12-17 3-pt. FGs, 7-10 FTs.

ST. CLOUD STATE (4-5, 1-2 NSIC) -- Roberts 24, Willert 17, Bagley 14, Donaldson 12, Tomasi 10, Taylor 6. Totals: 32-60 FGs, 8-19 3-pt. FGs, 11-19 FTs.