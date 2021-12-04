BEMIDJI -- Much like his Bemidji High School boys basketball team, Isaac Severts took flight on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 junior poured in 31 points, slammed home six monstrous dunks and propelled the Lumberjacks to an 83-51, season-opening rout over St. Francis inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“He’s just a special kind of athlete,” Bemidji head coach Steve Thompson said of Severts. “He’s explosive. … We shared the ball really well, and (teammates) found him really well in the open court. The end result was the points on the board.”

Severts served a lesson on the art of the dunk, showing his range with both two-handed and one-handed jams that got flashier as the game progressed.

“Hold onto the rim and make it cool,” Severts instructed. “You’ve just got to be in the air for a long time. Holding onto the rim makes it look a lot better.”

There’s a tricky balance with the rim holding, because doing so for too long results in an automatic technical foul. But Severts has enough experience to know “you have to make sure it looks like you’re not just hanging on.”

No surprise, it’s also a crowd favorite.

“It’s electric,” Thompson said. “The crowd goes crazy every time it happens, and it happened a bunch today. He’s going to bring a whole new level of excitement. Fans have to come out and see him play.”

Severts did most of his damage in the first half, racking up 24 points and four dunks before halftime. Ten of his points came in the first four minutes, including eight points during an early 10-0 Lumberjack run.

As Severts stayed hot, so did those around him. BHS (1-0) injected a number of newcomers into the rotation, including senior point guard Kenley Vincent, a foreign exchange student from France, and junior forward Daniel Clusiau, a transfer from Nashwauk-Keewatin.

“It was a really fun day of basketball,” Thompson said. “Anybody who was here got to watch the kind of energy and effort that this group has been preparing with. They got to watch it live and in person.”

Another Severts dunk capped a 10-2 spurt and brought on a 29-12 lead midway through the first half. Ethan Biehn put a whole lot of English on a fancy and-one layup in transition, and Sam Wilson had a smooth touch to finesse his way around the paint.

Severts scored his final two of the first half at the free-throw line in the final minute, and then Vincent’s steal-turned-layup helped add up to a 50-30 halftime lead.

“This team is looking pretty nice right now, I really like it,” Severts said. “We knew they didn’t have that many guys who could keep running with us. We’re the deeper team. We just wanted to keep pushing the ball.”

Victory was never in doubt in the second half. Wilson drained a 3-pointer for a 30-point difference at 67-37, and Matthew Matheney’s late triple stretched the Bemidji lead to a game-high 34 points on the Lumberjacks’ last score of the day.

“It’s super fun playing with everyone,” Severts said. “… If we keep playing like this, we should go pretty far.”

Alongside the 31 from Severts, Wilson tallied 11 points and Khai Branham 10. Biehn and Vincent followed with nine points apiece. Gavin Luksik also added six points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 12 steals.

BHS will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Sartell-St. Stephen.





Bemidji 83, St. Francis 51

SF 30 21 -- 51

BHS 50 33 -- 83

ST. FRANCIS (1-1) -- Skogquist 12, W. Johnson 9, Schoenrock 8, B. Johnson 7, Schultz 7, Odumakin 4, Stone 4.

BEMIDJI (1-0) -- Severts 31, Wilson 11, Branham 10, Biehn 9, Vincent 9, G. Luksik 6, Matheney 3, B. Luksik 2, Yeung 2.