The Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball standout became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points when she hit the milestone on Friday night in Walker.

Frazer entered the season with 1,950 points in her career and sat at 1,979 entering Friday. She hit the 2,000-point mark early in the second half.

The Panthers defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 81-55.

Frazer's career point total is second in program history, trailing only Amanda Gehrke's 2,198. That number is certainly within reach for Frazer, who has been playing varsity basketball since seventh grade and has the bulk of her senior year still ahead of her.

Frazer also joined the 1,000 Point Club as a freshman back in February 2019.

Martin Wind scored 2,622 points for the CLB boys program, which is a school record among all boys and girls. Wind and Gehrke are Cass Lake-Bena's only two basketball players to ever score more points than Frazer.

The Panthers, fresh off a Section 8A championship in 2020-21, are out to a 2-0 start this season.