The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a motion to mandate the implementation of shot clocks to the varsity levels of boys and girls basketball, starting with the 2023-24 season.

No board member voted against the motion.

The shot clock will be 35 seconds per possession.

The mandate only exists for the varsity level, though schools can use them at lower levels, should both schools in any game agree to it.

The shot clock debate has spanned years in Minnesota, with advocates describing the improved quality of play and skill development derived from a possession’s time constraint. Opponents often noted cost, both to install the clock and pay another worker to run it during games.

But support to require the clock this time around was overwhelming across the state.



