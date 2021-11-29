6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Rookie head coach Ben Johnson is one of four first-time Division I head coaches this season with a perfect record.

D-I, Undefeated Rookie Head Coaches – 2021-22

(No Prior Season Coaching Any D-I Team)

Mike Woodson, Indiana 6-0

Mark Adams, Texas Tech 6-0

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona 6-0

Ben Johnson, Minnesota 5-0

Johnson’s winning streak to start a tenure with the Gophers is tied for the fourth longest in school history – O.B. “Ozzie” Cowles (13, 1948-49), Jim Dutcher (8, 1975-76), Dan Monson (6, 1999-2000) and Richard Pitino (5, 2013-14).

Additional team and player notes