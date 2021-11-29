MINNEAPOLIS -- Jasmine Powell scored 23 points and added six rebounds and eight assists as the Gophers ran away from Texas San Antonio, 81-52, on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Alexi Smith added a career-high 14 points for the Gophers (6-3), who held UTSA to 28.8 percent shooting from the field and led 41-18 at intermission. She led a Gophers bench that combined to score 50 points, the team’s most since scoring 56 in a 108-63 victory over Virginia Commonwealth on Nov. 16, 2017.

Leading scorer Sara Scalia was held to four points and 0 for 3 from 3-point range, but Powell was 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and Gadiva Hubbard was 3 for 6 and scored nine points.

LaPraisjah Johnson scored a team-high 15 points for UTSA (1-4) and added a game-high nine rebounds.

The Gophers will play host to North Carolina (6-0) in an 8 p.m. tipoff Wednesday at the Barn.



