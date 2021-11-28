LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team ran out of time in a 81-76 loss to Southeastern (Fla.) on Saturday, as the Beavers went winless in its holiday trip to Lakeland, Fla.

BSU (2-2) nearly fully erased a 15-point deficit when Maddie Schires’ 3-pointer hung in the air with 15 seconds to go. But the potential game-tying shot was off, preserving the Fire advantage that survived from then on out.

Southeastern (7-1) used runs to grab control throughout the game. An 8-1 spurt gave the Fire a 22-15 advantage after a quarter. Although Bemidji State produced an 11-0 stretch of its own in the second, Southeastern steadied for a 42-38 edge at the break.

The Fire then went on a 13-1 run in the third quarter, soon thereafter building up a 59-44 lead with 14 minutes left to play.

The Beavers nearly came all the way back, chipping away deep into the fourth quarter. Down 10 with three minutes remaining, an 8-1 run brought BSU within 76-73 with a minute left.

Brooklyn Bachmann’s 3-pointer put Bemidji State within a possession, and Schires drained another three to cut it to 78-76 with 27 seconds to go.

But Schires missed her following three, forcing BSU to foul, and the Fire escaped victorious from the free-throw line.

Schires, Rachael Heittola and Trinity Yoder all tallied 15 points to lead the Beavers, with Yoder dishing out nine assists. Bachmann followed with nine points.

Southeastern got 21 out of Angela Perry and 20 from Jamya Rogers.

Bemidji State now returns home for conference play, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the BSU Gymnasium.





Southeastern 81, Bemidji State 76

BSU 15 23 18 20 -- 76

SEU 24 18 23 16 -- 81

BEMIDJI STATE (2-2) -- Heittola 15, Schires 15, Yoder 15, Bachmann 9, Vold 6, Wolhowe 6, Zerr 6, Swanson 4. Totals: 24-57 FGs, 10-26 3-pt. FGs, 18-23 FTs.

SOUTHEASTERN (7-1) -- Perry 21, Rogers 20, Bennell 15, Cook 8, Linster 8, Aranda 7, Suarez 2. Totals: 32-57 FGs, 3-11 3-pt. FGs, 14-19 FTs.