ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A late five-point lead withered away on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Saturday. The Beavers saw Tampa score nine straight down the wire and stick BSU with a 67-64 loss in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Beavers (3-2) led 61-56 with five minutes to play, but the Spartans (3-2) rallied by forcing Bemidji State into nine straight misses and five turnovers during the decisive turnaround.

Mohamed Kone drained a 3-pointer with three seconds left, lifting BSU within a point, but Tampa sank two free throws in response to ice the game away.

The Beavers actually led by as many as 15 points. They built their lead to 44-29 by halftime, but it shrunk and shrunk in the second half.

The Bemidji State lead held firm at 60-49 with 8:30 to go, but the Spartans outscored BSU 18-4 from then on out to steal the win.

Kone finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for Bemidji State, while John Sutherland also scored 10 points.

Max Jones paced Tampa with a game-high 30 points on 10-for-23 shooting.

The Beavers now return home and will next host Minnesota Duluth at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the BSU Gymnasium.





Tampa 67, Bemidji State 64

BSU 44 20 -- 64

TAM 29 38 -- 67

BEMIDJI STATE (3-2) -- Kone 23, Sutherland 10, Behrendt 8, Bianco 8, Thompson 7, Ewefada 6, Landwehr 2. Totals: 27-55 FGs, 6-20 3-pt. FGs, 4-14 FTs.

TAMPA (3-2) -- Jones 30, Lakovic 15, Leitao 10, Williams 9, Harvey 2, Brown 1. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 6-19 3-pt. FGs, 13-20 FTs.