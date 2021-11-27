LAKELAND, Fla. -- Unfortunately for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team, the first 7:20 of Friday’s game wasn’t an indication of what was to come.

The Beavers lost their first game of the season in a 57-54 decision against USciences in Lakeland, Fla., a score that was hard to see coming after BSU’s 12-0 start to the game.

After Bemidji State (2-1) came out hot, the Devils (4-0) responded with 11 in a row to come within a point by quarter’s end.

Usciences turned up the heat in the second quarter, too, jumping ahead 27-20 by halftime.

The Beavers fell behind by as many as 13 early in the third quarter, but they roared back with a 15-0 run to grab a 35-33 lead late in the frame. Maddie Shires, Brooklyn Bachmann, Taylor Vold and Rachael Heittola all contributed to the run, with Heittola scoring a team-best five during the stretch.

USciences ultimately entered the fourth quarter ahead 40-39, and BSU never closed the gap. Heittola sank a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, keeping within 54-52, but Bemidji State allowed an offensive rebound and had to foul, which gave the Devils two free throws with 12 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Heittola finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, her second double-double in three games this year. Trinity Yoder also hit double figures with 10 points alongside nine points from Shires and eight points from Bachmann.

Jess Huber posted a team-high 20 for USciences.

Bemidji State will next face Southwestern (Fla.) to close its Sunshine State swing, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in Lakeland.





USciences 57, Bemidji State 54

BSU 12 8 19 15 -- 54

SCI 11 16 13 17 -- 57

BEMIDJI STATE (2-1) -- Heittola 21, Yoder 10, Schires 9, Bachmann 8, Vold 3, Zerr 3. Totals: 18-51 FGs, 8-24 3-pt. FGs, 10-12 FTs.

USCIENCES (4-0) -- Huber 20, McTamney 12, Hamm 10, Keyes 7, May 4, Brennan 2, Jennings 2. Totals: 22-58 FGs, 4-10 3-pt. FGs, 9-14 FTs.