In the Bemidji State men’s basketball team’s 67-63 win over Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Friday, Behrendt celebrated his birthday with a career-high 18 points.

Behrendt hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to go, giving the Beavers (3-1) a 64-62 lead. Cody Landwehr and Mohamed Kone made free throws in the final seconds, helping preserve the upperhand in the four-point win.

BSU opened up a nine-point lead at 24-15 in the first half off a 7-0 spurt, but things tightened up within 35-33 Bemidji State by halftime.

The Tritons (1-3) grabbed a few leads early in the second half, but the Beavers stuck around with 3-pointers and free throws to keep the tight game within a possession.

It came down to the wire, when Behrendt hit his sixth and final 3-pointer to put BSU over the top in the final minutes.

Alongside Behrendt’s showing, Travis Bianco racked up 16 points and 10 rebounds against his former team. Cody Landwehr (12 points) and Mohamed Kone (11) also reached double digits in the scorebook.

GianFranco Grafals led Eckerd with 26 points on 9-for-10 shooting.

Bemidji State closes its Florida trip with a 3 p.m. tipoff against Tampa on Saturday, Nov. 27, back in St. Petersburg.





Bemidji State 67, Eckerd 63

BSU 35 32 -- 67

ECK 33 30 -- 63

BEMIDJI STATE (3-1) -- Behrendt 18, Bianco 16, Landwehr 12, Kone 11, Sutherland 8, Albrecht 2. Totals: 21-51 FGs, 11-23 3-pt. FGs, 14-20 FTs.

ECKERD (1-3) -- Grafals 26, Galloway 14, Love 8, Dyall-Richards 5, Garard 4, Perry 4, Swedura 2. Totals 24-56 FGs, 5-14 3-pt. FGs, 10-14 FTs.