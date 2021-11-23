Credit to the Timberwolves, who devoured them over the past week, taking down three of the Western Conference’s worst teams with relative ease, while mixing in an impressive win over Memphis. It’s exactly what you’d want a team to do against inferior competition. The Wolves thoroughly destroyed their downtrodden opponents, one after another, killing their spirits in the process.

Luke Walton was fired as Kings coach six days after Sacramento lost at Target Center. The Grizzlies and Spurs both reportedly held players-only meetings after their blowout losses at the hands of Minnesota last Wednesday and Thursday.

The three-win Pelicans, whom the Wolves handled Monday, probably don’t care enough at this point to stick around the arena any longer than required to change coaches or chat with one another.

Players always say there are no “easy wins” in the NBA, yet Wolves coach Chris Finch acknowledged the most-recent four-game stretch as a key period in which Minnesota needed to make up ground in the standings. It won all four games.

The Wolves (8-9) have seemingly cemented themselves as the 10th-best team in the Western Conference, at minimum. That’s good for a spot in the play-in tournament. Now it’s time for the Timberwolves to level up, moving on to the more functional franchises. A quick scan of the schedule shows Minnesota’s next “layup” game won’t come until early January, when it plays host to Oklahoma City.

Between now and then are 20 games, all against potential playoff teams. Only one of those games comes against a team below .500, as of Tuesday afternoon. The first game in the gantlet comes Wednesday, when the Jimmy Butler-led Heat visit Target Center.

The Wolves have a lot to like about their current four-game winning streak. Their newfound starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt is currently the most fruitful five-man lineup in the entire NBA. It’s outscoring opponents by more than 50 points per 100 possessions.

Their offense has found a rhythm. They’ve re-upped their defensive intensity and execution. They’ve found different ways to succeed on different nights and are putting together true 48-minute performances. But what will happen when the Wolves meet true resistance?

Everyone is about to find out. The rubber will soon meet the road.

“I just believe we can beat any team. It’s as simple as that,” Russell said. “I’ll take our five against any five, match up and take our bench against any bench. I’ll take our coach, coach coached his (butt) off. It’s come into the light, the supporting cast as far as the coaches, as well. They all have us prepared right, so I don’t want that to go unnoticed. Our confidence is slowly building. That’s a start.”