Jacksonville at Minnesota
8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
Sean Sutherlin scored 19 points off the bench against Purdue Fort Wayne and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. In the past 25 seasons, only four other Gophers have scored as many points in a single game while not missing a field goal.
Minnesota, Most Points with 1.000 FG Pct - Since 1997-98
- Michael Bauer 12/13/2002 vs Fairleigh Dickinson, 26 PTS (8/8 FG)
- Travarus Bennett 01/26/2002 vs (20) Ohio State, 21 PTS (6/6 FG)
- Sean Sutherlin 11/19/2021 vs Purdue Fort Wayne, 19 PTS (7/7 FG)
- Ralph Sampson III 12/11/2010 vs Eastern Kentucky, 19 PTS (6/6 FG)
- Spencer Tollackson 02/06/2008 at Northwestern, 19 PTS (7/7 FG)
Prior to Sutherlin, Bauer was the last Gopher to go 7-for-7 or better off the bench (8-for-8 on 12/13/2002 versus Fairleigh Dickinson).
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Purdue Fort Wayne, 78-49, at The Barn on Friday, the Gophers’ 14th straight nonconference win. It is Minnesota’s longest nonconference win streak since a 19-game streak from 1974-76.
- Minnesota has held opponents to 23.9% shooting from beyond the arc this season (21/88), 17th lowest in Division I. That is the Gophers’ lowest opponent three-point percentage through four games of a season since 2012-13 (19.1)
- The Gophers have played Jacksonville twice, in 1982 and 1983, winning both games. Minnesota is 8-0 all-time against current Atlantic Sun Conference members.
- Jacksonville is 2-1 but has not faced a major conference opponent this season. The Dolphins have lost their last 27 games against major conference foes with their last win coming at Florida in December 2010 (71-68 in overtime).
- Osayi Osifo is the Dolphins’ leading rebounder at 7.0 boards per game, including 3.7 per game on offensive. Osifo is shooting 72.2% from the field and is one of eight D-I players averaging 3.0-plus offensive boards per game and shooting 70%-plus this season.