8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Sean Sutherlin scored 19 points off the bench against Purdue Fort Wayne and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. In the past 25 seasons, only four other Gophers have scored as many points in a single game while not missing a field goal.

Minnesota, Most Points with 1.000 FG Pct - Since 1997-98

Michael Bauer 12/13/2002 vs Fairleigh Dickinson, 26 PTS (8/8 FG)

Travarus Bennett 01/26/2002 vs (20) Ohio State, 21 PTS (6/6 FG)

Sean Sutherlin 11/19/2021 vs Purdue Fort Wayne, 19 PTS (7/7 FG)

Ralph Sampson III 12/11/2010 vs Eastern Kentucky, 19 PTS (6/6 FG)

Spencer Tollackson 02/06/2008 at Northwestern, 19 PTS (7/7 FG)

Prior to Sutherlin, Bauer was the last Gopher to go 7-for-7 or better off the bench (8-for-8 on 12/13/2002 versus Fairleigh Dickinson).

Additional team and player notes