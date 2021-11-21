BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team was more deadly than ever Saturday night.

The Beavers stationed sharpshooters all over the court, finishing with a program-record 72.1% field goal percentage during a 110-61 nonconference rout over Division III’s Northland College on Saturday at the BSU Gymnasium.

The previous single-game record of 68.5% from the field had stood since December 2013. That benchmark has been challenged a number of times in recent years, but Bemidji State shattered it with room to spare on Saturday.

The Beavers shot over 70% each half, including a 73.5% showing after halftime. In all, BSU shot 44-for-61 and 11-for-18 from deep.

Senior guard Mohamed Kone had the greatest efficiency, shooting 9-for-10 from the floor for 21 points while dishing out eight assists. Sophomore forward John Sutherland followed suit with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting, and sophomore forward Dalton Albrecht had 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Bemidji State (2-0) wasn’t kind to the rims, either, slamming home six dunks throughout the evening.

The game itself was an onslaught that began in the back end of the first half. The Beavers went into halftime on a 12-0 run while outscoring the Pioneers 26-6 over the final 8:30.

The margin stretched even further in the second half. A 9-0 BSU burst brought on a 70-32 ballgame, and the difference hit as high as 52 when it was 102-50 with five minutes to go.

Bemidji State got five different scorers in double figures. Alongside the aforementioned trio, Travis Bianco tallied a game-high 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Gare Ewefada was 4-for-5 from the floor for 10 points.

The Beavers also won the rebounding battle 41-16 and outscored Northland 62-16 in the paint.

BSU will hope to stay hot with a conference game on deck. Bemidji State travels to Minnesota Crookston for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the first NSIC game of the year. The Beavers will then travel to Florida for a nonconference tournament before resuming their Northern Sun schedule in December.





Bemidji State 110, Northland 61

NC 27 34 -- 61

BSU 50 60 -- 110

NORTHLAND (0-6) -- Butvilas 16, Moe 12, Carter 8, Lindberg 5, Powell 5, Rawlings 5, Brennan 4, Richard 4, Palmer 2. Totals: 23-59 FGs, 10-28 3-pt. FGs, 5-8 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-0) -- Bianco 23, Kone 21, Sutherland 19, Albrecht 15, Ewefada 10, Behrendt 8, Thompson 7, Maki 4, Lowman 3. Totals: 44-61 FGs, 11-18 3-pt. FGs, 11-20 FTs.