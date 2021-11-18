Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Minnesota’s starters have accounted for nearly 90% of all points scored by the Gophers this season.

Division I, Highest Pct of Points by Starters - 2021-22

Detroit 90.8%

Buffalo 90.3%

George Washington 89.7%

Western Kentucky 89.6%

Minnesota 89.2% (206/231)

Sean Sutherlin’s 14 points off the bench against Princeton were more than Minnesota’s entire bench scored over the first two games of the season (11).

Additional team and player notes

Minnesota outlasted Princeton, 87-80 in double OT, to win the Asheville Championship. The Gophers have won 13 consecutive games against non-conference opponents, equaling their longest such streak in the past 40 seasons (1997-1998, all wins vacated by Minnesota).

Payton Willis had 29 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks against Princeton en route to being named the Asheville Championship tournament MVP. The 6-foot-4 Willis is the first Gopher under 6-foot-7 to have 20+ points, 10+ boards and 3+ steals since Vincent Grier versus Ohio State in 2005 (22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals).

