Purdue Fort Wayne at Minnesota
Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
Minnesota’s starters have accounted for nearly 90% of all points scored by the Gophers this season.
Division I, Highest Pct of Points by Starters - 2021-22
- Detroit 90.8%
- Buffalo 90.3%
- George Washington 89.7%
- Western Kentucky 89.6%
- Minnesota 89.2% (206/231)
Sean Sutherlin’s 14 points off the bench against Princeton were more than Minnesota’s entire bench scored over the first two games of the season (11).
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota outlasted Princeton, 87-80 in double OT, to win the Asheville Championship. The Gophers have won 13 consecutive games against non-conference opponents, equaling their longest such streak in the past 40 seasons (1997-1998, all wins vacated by Minnesota).
- Payton Willis had 29 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks against Princeton en route to being named the Asheville Championship tournament MVP. The 6-foot-4 Willis is the first Gopher under 6-foot-7 to have 20+ points, 10+ boards and 3+ steals since Vincent Grier versus Ohio State in 2005 (22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals).
- With Payton Willis (20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game) and Jamison Battle (20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game), the Gophers are the only Division I team with two players currently averaging 20.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds per game.
- Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Austin Peay, 65-60, at home on Nov. 16 to move to 2-0 on the season. The Mastodons have allowed 57.0 points per game this season, 21.7 points per game fewer than they allowed over the course of last season.
- Jalon Pipkins is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, having gone 9-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-7 from three-point range. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Pipkins’ 48% shooting from beyond the arc ranks fourth among all D-I players with 75 attempts.