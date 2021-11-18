New Minnesota Timberwolves part owner Marc Lore has had a number of special guests sit courtside with him early this season. Part owner Alex Rodriguez, Lynx players and hall of famer receiver to be Larry Fitzgerald have all joined Lore to take in games.

But Wednesday’s guests were special in that they earned their way to the side of the court via random acts of kindness.

Lore put out a tweet Wednesday asking Minnesotans to do something thoughtful for someone in the community, and then share with him what they did. Lore received roughly 350 responses to sift through and picked three winners to sit courtside with him.

The winners were Jillian Kaspar, John Tucker and Tay Washington.

Kaspar bought gas for someone whose card was declined, and also bought treats for the kids in the car. She is a Timberwolves season ticket holder who’d been saving up for courtside seats for her 30th birthday, and her present happened to come a little early. She loves tattoos and Britney Spears, and has been in the restaurant industry since she was 15 years old.

Tucker bought coffee for a military member. He has been a loyal Wolves fan for about nine years, and has had a podcast that focused on the Timberwolves and the Minnesota sports landscape and previously won a high school state golf championship.

Washington paid for the Wendy’s order for the person behind her in line, something she does from time to time when given the opportunity. She is a big basketball fan who loves Anthony Edwards and dancing.

Lore said he focused on the winners who executed a random act of thoughfulness.

“Something powerful happens when you give back in a purely random way with no expectation of for anything in return,” he tweeted.

New ball

D’Angelo Russell is shooting just 38 percent from the field this season, which would be a career low. One potential contributing factor to the decrease in makes — the ball?

The NBA switched from a Spalding ball to Wilson this season, and other stars across the league, including the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, have noted the switch in balls as an “adjustment” this season. Russell joined that chorus Wednesday.

“I think it feels different, it’s an adjustment,” Russell said. “Especially if the ball is brand new.”

And it always feels new. Rarely does the new ball feel “broken in.”

“That’s a big difference for us, I think,” he said. “When the other ball was broken in — or if it wasn’t broken in, it still worked a little different. It’s an adjustment for everybody.”

Russell didn’t want to use the ball as an excuse, but it clearly has had some effect.

“If I’m out here working out on my own time, an old ball doesn’t feel like an old ball,” Russell said. “It’s still feels like the texture is so fine that it doesn’t wear off. … I think that was probably a key focus, they probably wanted to keep balls and keep them fresh, allow the material to stay fresh over time and not wear and tear. So it is what it is.”

Briefly

Josh Okogie missed Wednesday’s game with back spasms