BURNSVILLE -- Behind 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Rachael Heittola has been named NSIC North Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career.

The Bemidji State women's basketball center powered the Beavers to a 79-51 season-opening win over Mayville State on Saturday, Nov. 13, with her seventh career double-double.

The Belleville, Wis., native also won the award twice as a sophomore in 2020-21 and once as a freshman in 2019-20.

Southwest Minnesota State's Meleah Reinhart was named the NSIC South Player of the Week.

Bemidji State is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, against Valley City State at the BSU Gymnasium.