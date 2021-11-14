Minnesota vs. Princeton
2021 Asheville Championship Final
6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
The Gophers had three players score 18+ points and grab five more rebounds against the Hilltoppers – Jamison Battle, Payton Willis and Eylijah Stephens. Minnesota has had one other game this century with three players reaching 18/5 in the same game.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Western Kentucky by four points, 73-69, in the First Round of the Asheville Championship after leading by 12 at halftime. The Gophers are allowing 24.0 points per game in the first half and 38.5 points per game in the second half this season.
- Eylijah Stephens has grabbed 11 rebounds and made five three-pointers (5-for-9) over his first two games at Minnesota. The last player with 10 rebounds and five triples in their first two career games with the Gophers was Lawrence McKenzie in 2006.
- Minnesota has played Princeton three times, with the Gophers winning all three games by six points or less. Minnesota is 19-2-1 against the Ivy League with its last loss coming against Dartmouth in 1943. The Gophers also tied Dartmouth and lost to Columbia in 1905.
- Princeton defeated South Carolina, 66-62, in the First Round of the Asheville Championship. The Tigers, who did not play in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are 2-0 for the first time since 2015-16 having defeated D-III Rutgers-Camden by 66 points in their opener.
- Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton’s leading scorer from 2019-20 at 15.3 points per game, led the Tigers with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds against South Carolina. The 6’2” Llewellyn was one of three Ivy League guards to average 15.0+ points and 4.0+ rebounds in 2019-20.