2021 Asheville Championship Final

6:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

The Gophers had three players score 18+ points and grab five more rebounds against the Hilltoppers – Jamison Battle, Payton Willis and Eylijah Stephens. Minnesota has had one other game this century with three players reaching 18/5 in the same game.

Additional team and player notes