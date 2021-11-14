BEMIDJI -- In one swoop on Saturday, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team broke open the game and broke in the season with a bang.

The Beavers began their 2021-22 campaign with a 79-51 nonconference win over Mayville State inside the BSU Gymnasium, using a late 17-0 run to fuel a dominant fourth quarter.

“It’s so fun,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said of being back. “It’s fun to have fans. I love this group, so it’s just fun to be around them and see them enjoying something they bust their butts for every single day.”

The Beavers welcomed in a full capacity of fans for the first time in two seasons, and 473 showed out for BSU’s largest home attendance since December 2019. They watched a budding team take a positive first step against a respected NAIA program.

“These first games for us are always testers. And good testers,” DeVille said. “We’ve got to get way better, and mostly on the defensive end right away. But yeah, it’s a great step in the right direction.”

Bemidji State (1-0) did have to shake off some first-half rust, though. The distraction allowed the Comets (4-2) to stick around within 16-13 after a quarter and 38-30 by halftime. Even so, the Beavers said some common early-season mistakes aren’t much cause for concern long-term.

“We were kind of jittery at the beginning. I think everyone could see that,” junior center Rachael Heittola said. “It’s definitely not the start we were hoping for. No concern for the rest of the season. We’ll just keep getting better once we get more experience under our belt.”

Despite some growing pains, the Beavers showed flashes of being able to flip a switch when they decided it was time to dominate.

The first wave was a 12-0 run in the second quarter, which turned a 21-21 tie into a 33-21 advantage. Then came an 8-0 burst in the third quarter in which Heittola and Trinity Yoder (formerly Trinity Myer) combined for the points that pushed the game to 53-35.

The fourth quarter opened up with 17 unanswered for BSU. And that was all she wrote.

“When we came out in the fourth quarter, I was like, ‘We’re up by 15, that’s fine. Let’s get up by 25,’” Heittola said. “All of a sudden, we did that. And we kept adding on.”

Junior transfer guard Maddie Schires introduced herself with six straight points during the run, and junior forward Coley Rezabek capped it with a 3-pointer the next time down.

“It’s kind of like the dominos fell positively for our offense,” DeVille said. “We made it look pretty easy. It took about 30 minutes to develop, but we’ll see it on film so we can keep building off of that.”

By the time it was finished, Bemidji State only surrendered six points in the fourth quarter and stacked up a 79-51 victory.

“It was nice to play someone else and compete again. … The adrenaline rush is awesome,” Heittola said. “Last year, we were pretty good, but this year we’re aiming to be even better.”

Heittola finished with an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double, and the 14 boards stand as a new career high. Schires impressed with 14 points off the bench, while Yoder (12 points), Rezabek (10) and Brooklyn Bachmann (10) all hit double figures.

Bachmann is now up to 995 points in her career, as well. She’ll go for 1,000 alongside her teammates when the Beavers host Valley City State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 79, Mayville State 51

MSU 13 17 15 6 -- 51

BSU 16 22 22 19 -- 79

MAYVILLE STATE (4-2) -- Zrust 14, Hughes 9, Rocholl 9, Decker 4, Miller 4, Passa 4, Voeggell 3, Gumber 2, Walcker 2. Totals: 17-57 FGs, 4-15 3-pt. FGs, 13-18 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE (1-0) -- Heittola 18, Schires 14, Yoder 12, Bachmann 10, Rezabek 10, Vold 8, Swanson 4, Zerr 3, Flatness 0, Majewski 0, Pogatchnik 0, Wenner 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 29-65 FGs, 4-15 3-pt. FGs, 16-27 FTs.