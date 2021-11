BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team inked two new players on National Signing Day, bolstering the team’s future frontcourt depth.

Rachel Koenig, a 6-foot-2 forward from Nodine, and Brooke Theis, a 6-foot-1 forward from Shawano, Wis., will join the Beavers in time for the 2022-23 season.

The 2021-22 iteration of the BSU team will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, with a home game against Mayville State at the BSU Gymnasium.