5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Minnesota defeated Kansas City on Tuesday, 71-56, at The Barn. The Gophers had 17 assists and nine turnovers in the game and remain undefeated in games with more than 15 assists and fewer than 10 turnovers over the past three seasons (7-0).

Major Conf., Best Record in Games w/ More than 15 ASTs and fewer than 10 TOs - Since 2019-20 (ACC, Big 12, Big East, B1G, Pac-12, SEC)

Villanova 11-0

Virginia 8-0

Duke 7-0

Illinois 7-0

Minnesota 7-0

Additional team and player notes