Western Kentucky at Minnesota
5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Minnesota defeated Kansas City on Tuesday, 71-56, at The Barn. The Gophers had 17 assists and nine turnovers in the game and remain undefeated in games with more than 15 assists and fewer than 10 turnovers over the past three seasons (7-0).
Major Conf., Best Record in Games w/ More than 15 ASTs and fewer than 10 TOs - Since 2019-20 (ACC, Big 12, Big East, B1G, Pac-12, SEC)
- Villanova 11-0
- Virginia 8-0
- Duke 7-0
- Illinois 7-0
- Minnesota 7-0
Additional team and player notes
- Against Kansas City, Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 18 points and made all four of his two-point attempts. Since the start of last season, Battle, a sophomore, ranks tied for 20th among active D-I underclassmen in two-point percentage (60.4, minimum 100 attempts).
- Payton Willis had 13 points and made three of six 3-point attempts in his first game back with the Gophers after a season at Charleston. Willis has shot 40.6% from three since last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than he did in 2019-20 with Minnesota.
- Minnesota has played Western Kentucky twice and has won both games, most recently in 2014 when the Gophers defeated the Hilltoppers, 76-54, at home. WKU has played Big Ten opponents three times since then, going 2-1 with wins over Purdue and Wisconsin.
- Western Kentucky, coming off its fourth straight 20-win season, won its season opener, 79-74, over Alabama State. The Hilltoppers forced 23 opponent turnovers in the game, their most against any D-I opponent since February 2016 (24 versus Charlotte).
- Jairus Hamilton scored 21 points in his Hilltoppers debut. Hamilton has played against Minnesota with Maryland (twice) and Boston College (once) and is 3-0 against the Gophers.