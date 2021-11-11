BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team will have a trio of new faces to bring into the mix next season. Head coach Mike Boschee announced Thursday the addition of three recruits to the program.

The Beavers went local for their signings, as all three are Minnesotan players. The recruits are Daniel Ijadimbola, Johnny Tennyson and Brayden Williams.

Ijadimbola is a 6-foot-3 guard from Brooklyn Park who averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals for Benilde-St. Margaret’s as a junior. Tennyson, a 6-4 guard from St. Michael, put up 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for St. Michael-Albertville last season. And Williams, a 6-2 guard out of Owatonna, averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior.