The last time Minnesota went on the road and beat Golden State was the spring of 2016.

Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shabazz Muhammad and Co. went into Oakland and shocked the Steph Curry-led Warriors in overtime, handing Golden State one of its nine losses that season — one and of just two defeats the Warriors suffered at Oracle Arena.

That may be the last time Timberwolves’ fans felt true hope for the franchise’s long-term future — at least until Anthony Edwards arrived. He is the light that again suggests the future may be brighter, as evidenced by his performance Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Edwards went off for a career-high 48 points on an efficient 16 for 27 shooting in Minnesota’s 123-110 loss to Golden State.

Wednesday marked Minnesota’s sixth-straight defeat, and 10th straight loss at Golden State, but Edwards was still the game’s brightest star. There are plenty of nights where Edwards, at just age 20, looks like a player ready to lead his team to wins now. Wednesday was one of them.

It was the type of night that exemplified the second-year star’s franchise-changing promise, and usually should result in a win. But the Wolves couldn’t register enough defensive stops to make it happen.

The Timberwolves (3-7) are back to trying to win games offensively.

That’s not working, either.

After the Wolves sputtered offensively to start the season, which led to losses despite their apparent defensive improvements, the thought was when the offense kicked in, the wins would follow.

Well, the offense has kicked in — the wins have not.

The Timberwolves’ big three of Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all went off Monday in Memphis, yet the Wolves surrendered 125 points in an overtime defeat.

On Wednesday, Golden State (10-1) got whatever it wanted in the first half, building a 20-point advantage. But then Draymond Green left the game midway through the third quarter, with the Wolves down 17, and momentum seemed to shift. Minnesota went on a run, getting to within four points.

But that was all the closer the Wolves would get. They made multiple mini runs to threaten the Warriors’ advantage, but every time push came to shove, Minnesota couldn’t get the stops required to get over the top of the mountain.

It was fitting the best night of Edwards’ young career came when Wiggins — Minnesota’s previous great hope — went off for 35 points on 14 for 19 shooting, including a couple monster dunks over Towns.

But Wiggins never realized his full potential. He’d have some great nights, like he did Wednesday, but they were always flashes in the pan.

The hope for Minnesota is that Edwards becomes far, far more, and that the rest of the team comes along with him.