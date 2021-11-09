Unfortunately, it was also a shocking first loss.

Sara Scalia scored 25 points, but Minnesota was beaten 69-66 by Jacksonville at Williams Arena. Jasmine Powell added 15 points and Deja Winters 11 off the bench.

“That team earned the victory,” Gopher coach Lindsay Whalen said of Jacksonville.

Minnesota provided plenty of late help.

The Gophers led by five points going into the final quarter but turned the ball over eight times in the final 10 minutes — three fewer than the first three quarters combined — and was outscored 24-16. Ten of Jacksonville’s points came off Minnesota miscues.

“Give them credit, they forced those turnovers. And then defensively when you’re playing in an open floor situation, that’s what we would like to do as well, and we did at times,” Whalen said. “… We talk a lot about taking care of the ball, and there were times we did today, and obviously some stretches where it got tough for us.”

The Dolphins finished 4-17 last season, and eight of the team’s players this year are freshmen or sophomores. Per its conference coaches’ poll, Jacksonville is projected to tie for last this season in the low-level ASUN Conference.

Taylor Hawks led four Dolphins with 15 points.

Jacksonville provided several different looks, including a zone that gave Minnesota trouble. The Gophers shot just 34 percent (19 of 55) from the field, including 9 of 27 from outside the arc. Jacksonville was 24 for 55 overall (43.6 percent), including 6 for 11 from deep.

“They had us out of our rhythm for a little bit, Whalen said. “… Give them credit for mixing it up.”

“We failed to take them out of what they wanted to do,” added Powell.

Starting forward Kadiatou Sissoko was 3 of 9 shooting for eight points, and starting guard Gadiva Hubbard finished with six points on 2-for-8 shooting.

Scalia scored 14 points in the second quarter — the third most points scored in a second quarter in school history — as the Gophers began to wake from a first-quarter slumber in which they missed 10 of 13 shots and did not record a field goal in the final 6 minutes, 39 seconds.

Scalia, a junior from Stillwater, made a trio of treys in the first 5:21, and later scored on a three-point play and a couple free throws as the Gophers earned a 32-29 lead at the break.

“I was being more aggressive, trying to find my rhythm,” Scalia said. “My teammates hit me when I was open.”

Winters, a graduate transfer from North Carolina A&T, also made a pair from outside the arc.

With a tough nonconference schedule — Minnesota is at Arizona State on Friday and plays Connecticut on Nov. 20 and North Carolina on Dec. 1 — this is the kind of game the Gophers needed to win.

“We hung in and led most of the game and then obviously the fourth quarter, defense in particular, wasn’t our best,” Whalen said. “We’ll learn from it. That’s all we can do.”