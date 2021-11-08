7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Minnesota brought in three transfers who averaged 16.0-plus points per game in 2020-21. The Gophers are one of six Division I teams with three or more such players on the roster this season, a list that includes two schools, Florida and Texas, with players who transferred away from Minnesota (Marcus Carr) and Kansas City (Brandon McKissic).

Div. I, Most Players on Roster with 16.0+ PPG in 2020-21

Florida 3 (Includes Kansas City transfer Brandon McKissic)

Minnesota 3 (Jamison Battle, Eylijah Stephens, Luke Loewe)

Mo. State 3

Nevada 3

SMU 3

Texas 3 (Includes Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr)

Battle averaged 17.3 at George Washington, Stephens averaged 16.4 at Lafayette and Loewe averaged 16.2 at William & Mary last season.

Additional team and player notes