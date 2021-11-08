Kansas City at Minnesota
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
Minnesota brought in three transfers who averaged 16.0-plus points per game in 2020-21. The Gophers are one of six Division I teams with three or more such players on the roster this season, a list that includes two schools, Florida and Texas, with players who transferred away from Minnesota (Marcus Carr) and Kansas City (Brandon McKissic).
Div. I, Most Players on Roster with 16.0+ PPG in 2020-21
- Florida 3 (Includes Kansas City transfer Brandon McKissic)
- Minnesota 3 (Jamison Battle, Eylijah Stephens, Luke Loewe)
- Mo. State 3
- Nevada 3
- SMU 3
- Texas 3 (Includes Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr)
Battle averaged 17.3 at George Washington, Stephens averaged 16.4 at Lafayette and Loewe averaged 16.2 at William & Mary last season.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota and Kansas City have had three meetings all-time with the Gopher winning each game. The Gophers went 34-for-44 from the foul line in last season’s meeting, a 90-61 victory, the most free throws Minnesota had attempted in a game since December 2016.
- The Gophers have won their opening game of the season in each of the past six seasons, a run that began when they defeated the Roos, 76-58, at home to open the 2015-16 season.
- Transfer forward and Robbinsdale, Minnesota, native Jamison Battle scored in double figures in all 15 games played for George Washington last season. His 15-game streak is tied for the 20th-longest active such streak in Division I.
- Kansas City has lost all 10 contests against Big Ten foes since joining Division I in 1986-87. The Roos’ last win over a major conference team came in December 2015 (versus Mississippi State) with 15 consecutive losses against those opponents since then.