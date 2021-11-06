They were playing their best defense of the year, which is saying something. The offense was fluid and effective. Shots were falling and the lead was growing.

It was the definition of a complete performance.

Minnesota was up 49-29 over the Clippers midway through the second quarter, and appeared destined to earn a much-needed mini-series split before heading out on a daunting four-game road trip.

And then everything changed. From late in the second quarter through the remainder of the game, Minnesota was out-played in pretty much every way a basketball team can be.

The Clippers (4-4) turned into the aggressors, attacking the paint nearly every possession. Every trip led to buckets, offensive rebounds or free-throws. Minnesota’s featured a few passes and a chucked up contested jumper.

It was ugly, ineffective basketball.

The Clippers pulled away for a 104-84 victory.

Minnesota went 9 for 41 for the field in the second half.

On the first night the Wolves’ displayed their new City edition jerseys at Target Center, Minnesota itself paid ode to the “remix” theme by combining the franchise’s defensive struggles of old when its offensive shortcomings of the present.

Minnesota’s 10-point halftime lead dissipated in no time. Soon enough the Clippers were just piling onto their advantage, which grew to as big as 21 points.

The first eight games of the Wolves’ schedule were so inviting. Seven of those at Target Center. Three against expected cellar dwellers. Even the expected “tough” games have ended up coming against teams that are off to slow starts, such as Milwaukee, Denver and the Clippers.

No one Minnesota has played this season currently has a record above .500. Statistically, the Timberwolves have opened with the easiest schedule in the NBA by a long shot.

They have just a 3-5 mark to show for it and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak after the once promising start that now seems as though it was so long ago.

Now comes a four-game road stretch against Memphis, Golden State, the Lakers and these same Clippers. Early season West coast trips have broken Minnesota in the past. Perhaps it can re-unite it now? If not, the Timberwolves could be staring down the barrel of another long, fruitless season.