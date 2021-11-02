Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch hasn’t seen anything like this. Yes, players have shooting struggles, but the Wolves are having them at-large, with most every shooter coming in below his average from 3-point range at the moment.

Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin are all below 18 percent shooting from deep. Naz Reid and D’Angelo Russell — who is questionable to play Wednesday with the sprained ankle suffered Monday — are below 30 percent. Sharpshooter Malik Beasley is at 32.5 percent.

As a team, the Timberwolves are shooting a paltry 31.6 percent from deep.

“Seemingly, other than KAT, everybody is way below their career averages right now,” Finch said. “I think last night’s game was a pretty good example (for Orlando). Once they saw the ball go in a little bit, then everything they threw up seemed to go in no matter who was throwing it up. We’re just the opposite right now. That puts more pressure on every single shot and every shot seemingly gets more affected. That’s how it goes.”

The shots aren’t falling for the Wolves at the moment, a common issue around the NBA early in the season. Still, there are other ways to score than relying on the 3-point shot.

Well, for most other teams. Generally, the idea at that point is to attack the rim to either score inside or get to the free-throw line. But Minnesota’s roster isn’t really built that way.

“We don’t have a host of 1 on 1 guys that can just get to the paint off the dribble,” Finch said. “That’s now how we’re constructed, which is fine.”

It’s why Finch said Minnesota needs to move the ball early in possessions to create a few cracks in the defense so non-dominant isolation players can take advantage of opportunities.

But also, the Wolves could use Anthony Edwards to switch into attack mode. Edwards is the one guy on the roster who can consistently put his head down and get to the rim pretty much whenever he’d like to.

But sometimes he doesn’t go to the rim because he believes if the defense is sagging off, he needs to shoot the deep ball. And on Monday he said the Wolves didn’t want to go inside because they weren’t getting foul calls.

Essentially, other factors are dictating the 20-year-old’s play.

“Our best rim attackers have been not attacking the rim. And it doesn’t matter what the defensive coverage is,” Finch said. “If you want to impose yourself on the game, you do what you want to do, and you make the defense react to that.”

It’s not just Edwards, either. Minnesota as a whole needs to attack with more thrust. Orlando doesn’t have any elite talent, but the Magic were the clear aggressors in the first half Monday. That’s why they got to the line seemingly every trip down the floor.

Finch said the Wolves worked on playing with pace and getting into early actions at Tuesday’s practice to address their sputtering offense.

“Last night we had nine transition opportunities, one of the lowest to date of any game played. The last two games we’ve had 25 (isolations) that have resulted in nine total points. It’s not how we’re going to beat anybody. To continue to try to play that way is suicide,” Finch said. “We just gotta get back out, move the ball, get everybody involved and address some things that we see that are going on on the floor that are specific to our guys. Just try to go up and down and get a rhythm in the full court.”