MINNEAPOLIS -- Playing in a game together for the first time, Minnesota’s virtually new men’s basketball team worked through some early season kinks but kept Division II Concordia St. Paul at arms length in a 80-67 exhibition victory Monday night at Williams Arena.

With only one returner from Richard Pitino’s last team, fifth-year center Eric Curry, the Gophers were reasonably erratic against a Golden Bears team that finished an abridged 2020-21 season with a 1-13 record, missing a lot of baskets at the rim and getting outrebounded, 43-41.

The Gophers’ only game action before Friday night was a clandestine scrimmage at Oklahoma on Oct. 23.

“You want to be perfect and you know you’re just not going to be this early,” said first-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson. “But we showed growth from the scrimmage, we showed growth from practice.”

Johnson has eight seniors on a team stitched together on the fly from the NCAA transfer portal and started four — Curry, guards Payton Willis and Eylijah Stephens and small forward Luke Loewe.

Jamison Battle, a sophomore from Robbinsdale who played his freshman season at George Washington, was the other starter and led and scored 18 first-half points as the Gophers took a 44-28 lead into halftime. He finished with a game-high 24 points and team-high eight rebounds.

The Gophers shot 42 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and finished with 14 assists. That would have been higher had Minnesota not missed so many tap-ins and layups — 15 by Johnson’s count.

“Those are shots that are going to go in next game,” Willis said.

Willis, a senior who started his career at Minnesota before playing at Vanderbilt and College of Charleston, had 23 points and a game-high five assists.

Minnesota forced 15 first-half turnovers and outrebounded the Golden Bears in the offensive end 14-7, building leads of as much as 17 points early. But Concordia hung around, most on the strength of its 3-point shooting, hitting 11. Caden Hoffman was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 14 points for Concordia. Jack Stensgard led all rebounders with 10 and added 13 points for Concordia.

The official attendance was 9,470 but the actual crowd was considerably smaller. Still, it was the Gophers’ first game in front of fans since March 2020.

“So, there is nervous energy, and you want to perform well — especially for Eric,” Johnson said.

Curry finished 3 for 8 from the floor but grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Stensgard’s 3-pointer from the top of the key 2:55 into the second half cut Minnesota’s lead to 51-40. Battle rebounded his own miss for a layup that put Minnesota up 62-43 with 12:20 left in the game, but Concordia wouldn’t got away quietly, using a 7-0 run — including a 3-pointer from Caden Hoffman and Matt Johns’ baseline dunk — to pull within 62-52 with with 8:22 remaining.

Sean Sutherin ended the run with a strong drive and layin, and Stephens added another bucket from the paint to make it 66-52 with 7:33 left. Still, Elijah Ormiston’s spin move and basket off his own miss cut the Gophers’ lead to 73-64 with 2:19 to play before Minnesota got consecutive baskets from Curry and Battle to essentially ice the game with 31 seconds left.

The Gophers’ next game is Nov. 9 against Kansas City at Williams Arena.

“We have a lot of things we can improve on and we don’t play again until Tuesday (Nov. 9) so we have a week to go, right?” Battle said. “So, I think we’re just going to go out here with some extra drive and just go at it. We want to get better and we want to win; that’s the common goal here.”