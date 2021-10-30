BEMIDJI -- When sports and humanity intersect, both are better off for it.

Such was the case Thursday at the Bemidji State women’s basketball team’s intrasquad scrimmage, where superfan Dean Johnson had his number called for the final shot.

“It was so special. I was getting so choked up with tears of joy,” senior Sydney Zerr said. “He for sure is going to be talking about it for like the next month.”

The moment was one that Dean never saw coming.

“We just brought him to be on our bench because he wanted to be the waterboy,” senior Brooklyn Bachmann said. “Then there was about 30 seconds left, and (head coach Chelsea) DeVille was like, ‘OK, Dean, go in!’ … He was so happy. He ran right in there.”

inner squad scrimmage ended w Dean hitting the game winner. beav fam. . pic.twitter.com/0Xf50IiPCk — Chelsea DeVille (@cjdeville) October 29, 2021

Dean, 56, has Down syndrome. But much more than that, his fandom for Bemidji State defines who he is.

“He’s always been the biggest Beaver fan,” Bachmann said. “We would always take him to everything that’s ever going on. He loves football, soccer, volleyball, basketball. He’ll go to anything.”

Zerr and Bachmann have worked with Dean at a group home for the last few years, carrying on a relationship that former BSU women’s basketball players Haley Zerr (Sydney’s sister) and Sydney Arrington began in years prior.

“Haley built a super close relationship with him and started bringing him to Beaver games,” Sydney Zerr said. “Then Brooklyn and I applied there and kind of kept that relationship going. He loves coming to Beaver games.”

By now, as Bachmann put it, “every single student-athlete knows who he is.” He’s often dressed head-to-toe in BSU gear, just dying for the next opportunity to watch a Bemidji State game of any kind.

Dean moved out of state with family on Friday, meaning he won’t be around to attend Beaver basketball games this winter. So, before he left, the team made sure to give him one heck of a parting gift.

“That was all coach DeVille,” Bachmann said. “I asked him to come to our media day last week. And then DeVille was like, ‘Totally, bring him to our scrimmage too so he can get one last experience.’”

When Dean checked into the game, he dribbled the ball up the court and went right to the rim. His first two shots sailed wide, but thanks to offensive rebounds from Coley Rezabek and Rumer Flatness, Dean proved that the third time’s the charm.

The ball snuck over the rim, much to the excitement of both teams, and officials called the game just in time for players to swarm Dean in celebration.

“It was really special for him to have that experience and be in that environment one last time,” Bachmann said. “He was talking about it the whole night home, including to all of his roommates. That’s something he’s going to be talking about for the rest of his life.”

Yet Dean’s impact on the team stretches far beyond his two points in the box score. That, much like his game-winning shot, is worth celebrating.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” Zerr said. “It goes with the character of our team that we just welcome anyone into our family. That’s just the type of team we are.”