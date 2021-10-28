BURNSVILLE -- Derek Thompson headlined Thursday’s release of the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, as he was named the program’s Player to Watch while the Beavers were picked to finish 12th in the league.

Thompson returns for his fifth season this winter, already with his name written all over the school’s record book. He ranks seventh all-time with 1,291 points and eighth with 556 rebounds, and Thompson racked up 45 points in last year’s season finale for a new single-game program record.

“Derek is one of the hardest workers I’ve had in my coaching career,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said in a press release. “He is dedicated to being the best he can be on and off the court. He has always been a joy to work with and coach. Derek is the type of player that everyone roots for to be successful in basketball and in life.”

In the conference’s overall poll, Bemidji State totaled 84 points to slot into the No. 12 position. The Beavers’ 24 points in the NSIC North Division poll ranked them sixth, as well.

Minnesota State Moorhead topped both the overall and North Division polls. In the overall, MSUM had 222 points alongside 13 first-place votes. Wayne State (195 points), Minnesota State (192), Augustana (175) and Upper Iowa (164) filled out the rest of the top five.

In the NSIC North, the Dragons garnered seven first-place votes for a perfect score of 49. St. Cloud State (36) and Minnesota Duluth (35) rounded out the top three.

Minnesota State Moorhead’s Lorenzo McGhee was named the NSIC North Preseason Player of the Year, while Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen received the same honor in the NSIC South.

The Beavers finished the 2020-21 season with a 7-9 record and missed out on the postseason. The team brings back three starters -- featuring Mohamed Kone and Cody Landwehr alongside Thompson -- and also welcomes in seven newcomers.

“I really like the maturity on this year’s team,” Boschee said. “We have a great deal of experience coming back which is so nice to have coaching. We have a very unselfish group that cares about the team first and doing the little things to be successful.”

The 2021-22 campaign officially kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, with a nonconference game against Concordia-St. Paul at the BSU Gymnasium.





2021-22 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Minnesota State Moorhead 222; 2-Wayne State 195; 3-Minnesota State 192; 4-Augustana 175; 5-Upper Iowa 164; 6-Minnesota Duluth 142; 7-St. Cloud State 132; 8-Sioux Falls 131; 9-Northern State 119; 10-Minot State 109; 11-Winona State 98; 12-Bemidji State 84; 13-Southwest MN State 62; 14-Concordia-St. Paul 39; 15-U-Mary 34; 16-Minnesota Crookston 22.