BURNSVILLE -- After a year of historic proportions, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood this winter as one of the favorites in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The Beavers were picked to finish sixth with Thursday’s release of the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the program’s highest ranking since 2007-08. BSU was also picked to finish third in the NSIC North Division.

Bemidji State accumulated 157 points in the overall poll, factoring two points behind Sioux Falls for a top-five spot. In the North poll, the Beavers’ 37 points trailed only Minnesota Duluth (49) and St. Cloud State (43).

Minnesota Duluth was also the overall favorite, racking up 12 first-place votes en route to 222 points. St. Cloud State (203 points), Augustana (187) and Minnesota State (168) also finished ahead of BSU.

Additionally, junior center Rachael Heittola was selected as Bemidji State’s Player to Watch. Heittola led the Beavers in points (15.3 ppg), field goal percentage (50.5%), rebounds (7.4 rpg) and blocks (0.9 bpg) during the 2020-21 season.

"Rachael has been our go-to offensive threat for the last couple of years," Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said in a release. "She continues to expand her game on the offensive end as well as defensively. She is a threat from inside out and one of our bigger competitors."

Also returning is All-NSIC pick Brooklyn Bachmann, a fifth-year guard who averaged 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. Trinity Yoder (Myer) is back with a 2019-20 All-NSIC selection under her belt, as well, while DeVille is the reigning NSIC North Coach of the Year.

"We return a nice group of experienced players from last year's program," DeVille said. "We also have some additions in players who didn't see as much time last year as well as new faces to the program to give our bench some depth."

UMD’s Brooke Olson was named the NSIC North Preseason Player of the Year, and Sioux Falls’ Anna Brecht was named the NSIC South Preseason Player of the Year.

The Beavers return four starters from the 2020-21 season, when they went 10-6 overall and reached the NSIC Tournament semifinals.

The new season kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, with a nonconference game against Mayville State at the BSU Gymnasium.





2021-22 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Minnesota Duluth 222; 2-St. Cloud State 203; 3-Augustana 187; 4-Minnesota State 168; 5-Sioux Falls 159; 6-Bemidji State 157; 7-Southwest MN State 141; 8-Minnesota State Moorhead 121; 9-Concordia-St. Paul 117; 10-Winona State 116; T11-U-Mary 91; T11-Northern State 91; 13-Wayne State 51; 14-Upper Iowa 36; T15-Minnesota Crookston 30; T15-Minot State 30.