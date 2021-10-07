Taurean Prince was asked recently about Anthony Edwards’ apparent improvement on defense. The second-year guard and former No. 1 draft pick making a leap on that end of the floor is an important potential development for the Timberwolves this season.

And, apparently, an expectation.

“Me, (Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie), I don’t think we’re taking anything less,” Prince said.

Prince doesn’t put off any hint of a boisterous aura. He seems relatively reserved. But Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch wouldn’t classify the veteran wing as “quiet.”

“His communication is extremely appropriate and gets to the point,” Finch said. “He’s not really, really quiet. He’s talking out there. But he’s not wasting any words.”

Prince said the emphasis veterans like himself and Beverley are placing on the defensive end center on building good habits in camp.

“How you take care of your body, the mindset you have coming into practice, what time you get there every day, what time you leave, I think building those habits and building consistency in that to start off with,” Prince said. “And then, obviously having that energy and that pop. Just knowing what we’re doing, not really messing up any scouting report assignments and just being locked in in general.”

Straight, professional and to the point. The Wolves need voices like that in the locker room. They also need Prince’s emphasis on defense and ability to knock down open shots on the perimeter. Many of the boxes Minnesota needs filled, Prince can check.

That was evident in the Timberwolves’ preseason victory Monday over New Orleans. Prince, who hit 40 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, made four triples and helped sparked an impressive defensive performance in the first half. It was an early example of the impact the 27-year-old can have on a young-ish team hoping finally to take the next step toward relevance.

Prince identified the offseason trade involving point guard Ricky Rubio that brought Prince to Minnesota from Cleveland as a “surprise” — and not a bad one.

“Somewhat of a pleasant surprise,” he said. “I knew the guys we had over here had improved, so I was excited to be a part of something new, and also trying to get somewhere. So I like challenges, and this is a great one.”

The newness came at a fitting time. Prince was likely in need of a fresh start. The last two seasons spent in Brooklyn, then Cleveland, were hampered by an ankle injury.

The wing said he chose to play a game against Golden State while dealing with a Grade-2 high ankle sprain during his third season in Atlanta.

“And since then I’ve pretty much haven’t been the same physically,” he said.

He’d wake up in the morning and struggle to walk to the bathroom. He’d have to get the ankle re-taped at halftime of every game. That can wear on you. Prince said he would have preferred to get surgery on the ankle two years ago in Brooklyn, but sacrificed for the organization and himself, as he was trying to earn a contract.

Last season in Cleveland, he wanted to help the Cavaliers reach a play-in game. Finally, in April, Prince elected to have surgery to correct the issue. He said he doesn’t regret the timing of how it all played out whatsoever.

“Started rehab the moment I could walk. And now I’m feeling better,” Prince said. “Coming off surgery I’m feeling healthier than I have in the past two years and I’m dang near where I was before I got hurt. So that’s a good sign.”

Prince is someone who finds the positive in every situation. He always feels like there is a reason why an event occurred. He thinks the ankle ordeal provided mental hurdles that he learned to clear.

Now healthy, Prince is excited to get back to being the defensive stopper of sorts he was early in his career. As a rookie, Prince said he battled then-Memphis center Marc Gasol, and the next game he was chasing electric point guard Kyrie Irving around the floor.

He’ll be asked to show similar versatility in Minnesota. Finch has suggested Prince will be asked to play some power forward, and maybe even some center in small-ball lineups. A 6-foot-7 wing, Prince’s most natural position is the small forward.

No matter, Prince noted he’s used to adapting.

“Probably gives up a little too much size at the four. But he ends up playing there a lot in the league,” Finch said. “Very intelligent. Got a great feel for the game defensively. His length allows him to guard well on the perimeter. too. He’s versatile. He can also switch in pick and roll. It’s that experience, knowing the league.”

Regardless of how his exact positioning shapes up, Prince said he’s “100 percent happy” in Minnesota.

“One, I’m healthy. Two, I’m still able to play ball, and three, I’m with a good organization that plays the right way. That’s all I can ask for,” he said. “For me, it’s obviously big to just continue to get my children the life they deserve, and my family as well. So that’s what I’m working for. I get everything I want any day. Money doesn’t define that. I’m speaking from a spiritual (perspective). … Happier when I wake up. I don’t have to limp to the rest room. I can actually go out and run around with my dogs and my kids. So I’m thinking on that level, you know what I’m saying? So every day that I’m able to do that, I’m living happy, and I think everything else will follow.”